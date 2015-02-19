(Adds comment by head of research services at Lipper, detail on
flows)
By Jennifer Ablan and Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Feb 19 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $5.9 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended
Feb. 18, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $1.6 billion, their
fourth straight week of inflows. Stock funds attracted $3.7
billion in inflows, with most of the new cash flowing into stock
exchange-traded funds.
"Investors feel like they won't be shocked by the Federal
Reserve, so they are searching for yield and feel comfortable
doing it," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.
"If investors think there is a longer period of time that the
Fed will raise interest rates, people will put money to work in
fixed income and the riskier side of fixed income."
Conversely, low-risk money market funds posted $14.1 billion
of withdrawals, their sixth week of outflows out of seven.
"Money funds aren't doing anything for investors so that
cash is being moved to yieldier sectors," Roseen said.
Federal Reserve policymakers expressed concern last month
that raising interest rates too soon could pour cold water on
the U.S. economic recovery, and fretted over the impact of
dropping "patient" from the central bank's rate guidance.
The minutes from the Fed's Jan. 27-28 policy-setting
meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials grappling to
square solid U.S. economic growth with the weakness in
international markets as well as worrying about falling
inflation expectations in the United States.
Stock funds attracted $3.7 billion in inflows, with most of
the new cash flowing into stock ETFs, which are thought to
reflect the behavior of the institutional investor. Stock mutual
funds, however, which are commonly purchased by retail
investors, posted $35 million in outflows.
Funds that specialize in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted
$212 million in inflows for the week ended Wednesday, following
$126 million in outflows.
Safer investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted cash
of $2.98 billion, their seventh straight week of inflows, Lipper
said.
European stock funds attracted $1.84 billion in new cash,
their fourth straight week of inflows.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity Funds 3.702 0.07 5,226.442 11,450
Domestic Equities -0.091 -0.00 3,796.308 8,233
Non-Domestic Equities 3.793 0.27 1,430.135 3,217
All Taxable Bond 5.934 0.26 2,326.510 5,958
Funds
All Money Market -14.149 -0.60 2,362.955 1,273
Funds
All Municipal Bond 0.059 0.02 345.707 1,466
Funds
