Fitch: Bumi Serpong's Tap Issue to Fund Capex

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Indonesia-based property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD, BB-/Stable) proposed tap issuance off 5.5% senior unsecured US dollar denominated notes due in 2023 will be largely deployed to fund expansionary capex, says Fitch Ratings. The agency also says the tap issue of up to USD100 million will not affect BSD's 'BB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) or the 'BB-' rating on its outstanding