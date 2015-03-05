First Horizon to buy Capital Bank in deal valued at $2.2 bln
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it will acquire Capital Bank Financial Corp in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.
NEW YORK, March 5 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $8.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 4, marking their biggest inflows since late December, data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters, showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted most of the new cash, at $6.9 billion, while U.S.-focused stock funds attracted about $1.5 billion. Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks attracted $1.4 billion, their biggest inflows since June 2014.
Taxable bond funds attracted $170 million in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.8 billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals since June 2014. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million