(Adds quotes from head of Lipper Americas Research; byline) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 5 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $8.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 4, marking their biggest inflows since late December, data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters, showed on Thursday. Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted most of the new cash, at $6.9 billion, while U.S.-focused stock funds attracted about $1.5 billion. "Most of the inflow to non-U.S. funds was into ETFs, which got $5.2 billion," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. "I think those investors are expecting a rally in European stocks after the ECB opens the QE (quantitative easing) spigots next week." The European Central Bank said it will start printing money to buy bonds next Monday and delivered a robust economic outlook that will make it hard to extend the plan beyond September 2016, when it is expected to end. The ECB is embarking on the program of QE with a view to raising euro zone inflation from below zero back towards its goal of just under 2 percent, and to helping buoy economies across the 19-country bloc. Tjornehoj said investors likely pulled money out of U.S.-based money market portfolios to fund their purchases of non-domestic stock funds. "Risk-on environment," he said. "Money is coming off the sidelines when you look at the money fund outflows." U.S.-based European stock funds posted net inflows of $708 million, their sixth straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data. Additionally, funds that specialize in emerging market stocks attracted $1.4 billion, their biggest inflows since June 2014, Lipper said. Investors did not shun bond funds entirely. Taxable bond funds attracted $170 million in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond funds posted net inflows of $309 million in inflows, their sixth straight week of inflows, Lipper added. On the other end of the credit spectrum, funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.8 billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals since June 2014. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 8.354 0.16 5,233.872 11,454 Domestic Equities 1.449 0.04 3,794.135 8,241 Non-Domestic Equities 6.904 0.48 1,439.738 3,213 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.170 0.01 2,313.116 5,965 All Money Market Funds -16.027 -0.68 2,355.593 1,265 All Municipal Bond 0.408 0.12 346.648 1,459 Funds (Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Grant McCool)