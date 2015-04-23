(Adds details on flow figures, table; byline) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 23 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured a record $1.4 billion into funds that specialize in inflation-protected bond funds in the week ended April 22, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows were the biggest since Lipper began tracking the funds in 2002. Taxable bond funds overall attracted $5 billion to mark their sixth straight week of inflows. Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research, said the majority of inflows went into two BlackRock Inc products --the iShares TIPS Bond ETF and the BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund. Meanwhile, stock funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash to mark their biggest inflows in four weeks and their second straight week of inflows. Within the stock funds category, $2 billion of net cash went into U.S.-based stock mutual funds in the latest week while stock ETFs posted withdrawals of $398 million, Lipper said. Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted outflows of $5.7 billion, their fourth straight week of outflows. For their part, U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $7.4 billion of inflows, their 11th straight week of inflows, Lipper added. U.S.-based emerging market equity funds attracted $2 billion of inflows, their fifth straight week of inflows, while U.S.-based emerging markets debt funds posted $84 million in outflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based money market funds had $3.8 billion in net withdrawals, their fourth straight week of outflows, according to Lipper data. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) All Equity 1.614 0.03 5,428.949 11,541 Funds Domestic -5.739 -0.15 3,889.496 8,295 Equities Non-Domestic 7.353 0.48 1,539.453 3,246 Equities All Taxable 5.015 0.21 2,363.105 5,999 Bond Funds All Money -3.754 -0.16 2,287.175 1,264 Market Funds All Municipal 0.535 0.15 348.527 1,468 Bond Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay and Diane Craft)