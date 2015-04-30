(Adds research analyst quote, table, byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 30 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $1.7 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended
April 29, marking the seventh straight week of inflows into the
funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
High-yield bond funds posted $859 million in outflows, in a
second straight week of withdrawals, while investment-grade bond
funds attracted $1.5 billion in a second straight week of
inflows.
Stock funds attracted $689 million in inflows, in a third
straight week of inflows.
Patrick Keon, research analyst at Lipper, said taxable bond
funds have had positive flows every week so far this year,
totaling more than $28.8 billion. But Keon said equity funds are
doing slightly better this year with net inflows of over $29.9
billion. "The equity fund flows have been more volatile while
the taxable bond activity has been more slow and steady," Keon
said.
So far this year, all of the net new cash into equity funds
has flowed into U.S.-based non-domestic stock funds. Keon said
they've attracted more than $35.7 billion versus U.S.-based
domestic stock funds with net withdrawals of $5.8 billion.
U.S.-based emerging market equity funds attracted $892
million of net inflows, a sixth week of inflows, according to
Lipper data. U.S.-based emerging market debt funds posted
inflows of $88 million in the latest reporting period, after $84
million in outflows the prior week, Lipper added.
U.S.-based money market funds posted $8 billion of outflows,
their fifth straight week of net outflows, partly stemming from
tax-related issues.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 0.689 0.01 5,439.416 11,628
Domestic Equities -4.334 -0.11 3,888.619 8,370
Non-Domestic 5.023 0.33 1,550.797 3,258
Equities
All Taxable Bond 1.729 0.07 2,365.772 6,009
Funds
All Money Market -8.021 -0.35 2,279.833 1,265
Funds
All Municipal Bond 0.481 0.14 348.169 1,468
Funds
