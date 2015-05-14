NEW YORK May 14 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $3.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended May 13,
marking a recovery from the prior week's $14.8 billion in
outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $2.4 billion,
their first inflows in seven weeks. Emerging markets stock funds
attracted their eighth straight week of inflows, at $396
million.
Taxable bond funds attracted $2.7 billion in new cash after
investors pulled $3 billion from the funds the prior week.
International and global debt funds attracted $457 million to
mark their first inflows in three weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)