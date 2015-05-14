(Adds quote from head of Lipper Americas Research, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 14 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $3.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended May 13,
marking a recovery from the prior week's $14.8 billion in
outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $2.4 billion,
their first inflows in seven weeks. Emerging markets stock funds
attracted their eighth straight week of inflows, at $396
million.
U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds posted $1.3
billion of inflows, their 14th straight week of net new cash,
according to Lipper data.
"One explanation is that since 2008 investors have done more
to diversify their equity holdings by looking beyond our
shores," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research.
Taxable bond funds attracted $2.7 billion in new cash after
investors pulled $3 billion from the funds the prior week.
Within that category, high-yield junk bonds suffered $89 million
of outflows, their fourth straight week of outflows, Lipper
said. International and global debt funds attracted $457 million
to mark their first inflows in three weeks.
U.S.-based emerging markets debt funds attracted $306
million of inflows, the sector's third straight week of inflows,
Lipper added.
All told, U.S.-based money market funds posted $5 billion of
outflows after $4.7 billion of inflows the prior week.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 3.655 0.07 5,422.117 11,677
Domestic Equities 2.359 0.06 3,864.966 8,396
Non-Domestic Equities 1.296 0.08 1,557.150 3,281
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.731 0.12 2,363.692 6,056
All Money Market Funds -5.049 -0.22 2,283.066 1,274
All Municipal Bond -0.032 -0.01 346.952 1,479
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)