BRIEF-Modern Media Acquisition Corp units open at $10.09 in debut, 0.9 pct above IPO price
* Modern Media Acquisition Corp units open at $10.09 in debut on the NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10 per unit Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 21 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $597 million out of funds that specialize in commodities and precious metals in the week ended May 20, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The outflows were the biggest since December 2013. Stock funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows over the latest week after attracting $3.7 billion in inflows the prior week.
Taxable bond funds attracted $4.6 billion in new cash to mark their second straight week of inflows, while low-risk money market funds attracted $15.6 billion to mark their biggest inflows since the week ended March 11. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify will carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.