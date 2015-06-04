(Adds quotes from Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment
officer, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $257 million from international and global debt funds in
the week ended June 3, their second-biggest outflow this year,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
For the third straight day on Thursday, the 10-year German
government bond suffered a large selloff, pushing yields, which
move in the opposite direction, up sharply.
Ten-year Bund yields rose more than 10 basis
points to 0.998 percent on Thursday before reversing course to
trade 3 basis points lower on the day at 0.83 percent, recouping
a slice of this week's 33 basis points surge.
The latest week's outflow is the second largest outflow this
year after $447 million in net withdrawals in the week ended May
6, another week when 10-year German Bund yields spiked.
"Bunds start to get interesting at around the one percent
level," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with $4.8
trillion in assets under management, has been adding to its
position in Europe and overall Rieder is bullish on the region,
despite uncertainty around what will happen with Greece, he
said.
Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $6.2 billion into stock
funds in the week ended June 3, marking their biggest weekly
inflows since mid-March, Lipper said.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $2.6 billion
to mark their first inflows in three weeks. Funds that
specialize in Japanese shares attracted $680 million to mark
their biggest inflows since mid-March. U.S.-based Chinese stock
funds attracted $446 million of inflows, their third straight
week of inflows, according to Lipper.
Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion in new cash after
posting $2.1 billion in outflows the prior week. U.S.-based
high-yield bond funds posted $601 million of inflows after
$111.1 million of outflows in the prior week, Lipper said.
For their part, U.S.-based money market funds attracted $8.1
billion of inflows after $732 million of outflows in the prior
week, Lipper added.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity Funds 6.179 0.11 5,448.512 11,674
Domestic Equities 2.644 0.07 3,889.519 8,386
Non-Domestic 3.535 0.23 1,558.993 3,288
Equities
All Taxable Bond 1.240 0.05 2,356.654 6,053
Funds
All Money Market 8.089 0.35 2,287.838 1,262
Funds
All Municipal -0.381 -0.11 346.030 1,479
Bond Funds
(Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Grant McCool)