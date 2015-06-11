(Adds quotes from head of Americas research at Lipper, table)
By Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen
NEW YORK, June 11 Investors in U.S.-based funds
yanked $2.6 billion from high-yield "junk" portfolios in the
week ended June 10, the most in five weeks, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The cash withdrawals stemmed from exchange-traded-fund
investors pulling capital from the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield
Corporate Bond Fund, $1.06 billion, and the SPDR
Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, $762 million, said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas research at Lipper.
"High-yield spreads backed up 20 basis points this week,
erasing the April-May rally and that spooked investors,"
Tjornehoj said. After their worst two-week performance since
March, taxable bond mutual funds saw outflows of $653 million,
just the second week investors have pulled money from them this
year, Tjornehoj added.
Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled another $88 million
from international and global debt funds in the week ended June
10, after cash withdrawals of $257 million in the week ended
June 3, their second-biggest outflow this year, Lipper said.
Prices on German Bunds have been falling and their yields
rising since hitting a low on 10-year Bund yields
of 0.049 percent on April 17. Thursday, 10-year German Bund
yields were trading around 0.89 percent.
Including ETF activity, equity funds reported net cash
inflows totaling $2.8 billion in the week ended June 10, with
domestic funds reporting net outflows of $62 million and
non-domestic funds reporting net inflows of $2.861 billion,
Lipper said.
Excluding ETF activity, equity funds reported net cash
inflows totaling $850 million with domestic funds reporting net
outflows of $805 million and non-domestic funds reporting net
inflows totaling $1.655 billion, Lipper added.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil) Assets
All Equity Funds 2.800 0.05 5,421.941 11,709
Domestic Equities -0.062 -0.00 3,874.887 8,410
Non-Domestic 2.861 0.18 1,547.053 3,299
Equities
All Taxable Bond -2.643 -0.11 2,341.925 6,061
Funds
All Money Market -7.230 -0.32 2,282.935 1,276
Funds
All Municipal -0.412 -0.12 344.979 1,491
Bond Funds
