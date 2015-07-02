NEW YORK, July 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $64.4 billion into stock funds in the first half of the year, a fraction of the funds' $231.4 billion inflows in all of 2014, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds attracted $49.3 billion in new cash in the first half after attracting $62.7 billion in all of last year, according to the preliminary Lipper data.

In the latest week ended July 1, stock funds posted $10.9 billion in outflows, their biggest since early May, while taxable bond funds posted $4.6 billion in outflows after attracting $3.4 billion in inflows the prior week.

