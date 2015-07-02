NEW YORK, July 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $64.4 billion into stock funds in the first half of the
year, a fraction of the funds' $231.4 billion inflows in all of
2014, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds attracted $49.3 billion in new cash in
the first half after attracting $62.7 billion in all of last
year, according to the preliminary Lipper data.
In the latest week ended July 1, stock funds posted $10.9
billion in outflows, their biggest since early May, while
taxable bond funds posted $4.6 billion in outflows after
attracting $3.4 billion in inflows the prior week.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alan Crosby)