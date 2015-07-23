NEW YORK, July 23 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $779 million from commodities and precious metals funds
in the week ended July 22, marking the funds' biggest outflows
since late 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
The funds mainly invest in gold futures. Stock funds posted
$1.4 billion in withdrawals to mark their second straight week
of outflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares accounted for
the total outflows, with investors pulling $4.5 billion from the
funds.
Taxable bond funds attracted $3.4 billion in new cash to
mark their third straight week of inflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)