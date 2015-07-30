NEW YORK, July 30 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $3.5 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended July 29, marking the first outflows from the funds in four weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds posted $1.7 billion in withdrawals to mark their first outflows in four weeks, but funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries attracted their sixth straight week of inflows, at $393 million.

Stock funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their third straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)