NEW YORK Aug 6 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $20.3 billion into low-risk money market funds in the
week ended Aug. 5, marking the funds' biggest inflows since
December 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed
on Thursday.
Stock funds posted $3.6 billion in outflows to mark their
fourth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in
U.S. shares posted their third straight week of outflows, at
$5.3 billion, while funds that specialize in international
shares attracted $1.7 billion to mark their third straight week
of inflows.
Taxable bond funds posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark
their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize
in high-yield bonds posted their second straight week of
outflows, at $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bill Rigby)