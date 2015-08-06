(Adds quotes from head of Americas Research at Lipper, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Appetite for risk-taking took
another week off as investors pulled billions from stock and
bonds funds but poured $20.3 billion into low-risk money market
funds in the week ended Aug. 5, marking the funds' biggest
inflows since December 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
Stock funds posted $3.6 billion in outflows to mark their
fourth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in
U.S. shares posted their third straight week of outflows, at
$5.3 billion, while funds that specialize in international
shares attracted $1.7 billion to mark their third straight week
of inflows.
Taxable bond funds posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark
their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize
in high-yield bonds posted their second straight week of
outflows, at $1.2 billion. Funds that specialize in
investment-grade bond funds also posted their second straight
week of cash withdrawals, at $740 million, Lipper said.
"This was generally a risk-off week," said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas Research at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
He noted the five straight days of losses on the Dow Jones
Industrial Average.
Emerging markets equity funds posted $387 million in
outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals.
Funds that specialize in emerging markets debt posted $132
million in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of
withdrawals.
U.S.-based commodities precious metals funds posted $461
million of outflows, their fifth consecutive week of cash
withdrawals, Lipper said.
Not every sector suffered outflows. U.S.-based European
funds attracted $367 million of inflows, their fourth straight
week of inflows, stemming from attractive valuations relative to
the United States, Tjornehoj added.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -3.637 -0.07 5,353.114 11,816
Domestic Equities -5.338 -0.14 3,832.471 8,496
Non-Domestic Equities 1.701 0.11 1,520.643 3,320
All Taxable Bond -1.617 -0.07 2,329.883 6,136
Funds
All Money Market 20.309 0.88 2,315.754 1,226
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.308 -0.09 345.320 1,496
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Bill
Rigby and Bernard Orr)