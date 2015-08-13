BRIEF-GF Securities' board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
NEW YORK Aug 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $2 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Aug. 12, marking the funds' third straight week of outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
High-yield bond funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, while investment-grade corporate bond funds posted their biggest outflows since June 2013, at $1.8 billion. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries, meanwhile, attracted $601 million in inflows.
Stock funds attracted $936 million to mark their first inflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.