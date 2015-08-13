(Adds quotes from research analyst at Lipper, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S-based high-yield bond funds reported $1.2 billion in outflows, while U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds posted their biggest cash withdrawals since June 2013, at $1.8 billion, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The latest figures, for the week ended Aug. 12, mark the third straight week of outflows for the two fund categories, Lipper said. "The flows data indicated investors were running away from high yield in both mutual funds and ETFs," said Pat Keon, research analyst at Lipper. Keon said the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which suffered outflows of $524 million, and the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, with withdrawals of $305 million, saw the most money leave among exchange-traded funds. Investors turned to low-risk, U.S.-based money market funds, which attracted $6 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows. Additionally, funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries attracted $601 million in inflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds reported $1.5 billion of outflows, for a fourth straight week of outflows, while U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $2.4 billion, their fourth straight week of inflows. "Despite the turmoil in China, equities continued the trend we've seen for most of 2015 for mutual funds, non-domestic equity funds took in net new money for the week, while domestic equity funds saw money leave their coffers," Keon said. For their part, U.S.-based stock funds posted $936 million of inflows in week ended Wednesday, their first inflows in five weeks, Lipper said. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 0.936 0.02 5,296.845 11,818 Domestic Equities -1.491 -0.04 3,804.987 8,502 Non-Domestic 2.427 0.16 1,491.858 3,316 Equities All Taxable Bond -2.043 -0.09 2,320.491 6,123 Funds All Money Market 6.016 0.26 2,338.127 1,227 Funds All Municipal Bond 0.011 0.00 345.812 1,496 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Jennifer Ablan and Steve Orlofsky)