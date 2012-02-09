By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. fund investors gravitated toward small-cap stocks and high yield bonds in the week ended Feb. 8, while pulling money out of money market funds for the sixth week of the last seven, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Overall, investors committed an additional $6.4 billion in fresh capital to stocks and put a net $4.6 billion into taxable bond funds. The small-cap Russell 2000 stock index rose 2.31 percent for the reporting week, just outperforming the large-cap U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, which rose 2.03 percent over the same period. Small-cap stock funds had net inflows of $2.04 billion, with $1.44 billion flowing into the BlackRock iShares Russell 2000 exchange-traded stock index fund. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF had net redemptions of $824 million. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The weekly data goes back to 1992. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 6.414 0.23 2,824.409 10,340 Domestic Equities 4.666 0.22 2,137.251 7,798 Non-Domestic Equities 1.748 0.26 687.157 2,542 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.564 0.34 1,351.904 4,491 All Money Market Funds -4.191 -0.18 2,368.525 1,458 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.370 0.13 284.134 1,412