By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. fund investors
gravitated toward small-cap stocks and high-yield bonds in the
week ended Feb. 8, while pulling money out of money market funds
for the sixth week in the past seven, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Overall, investors committed an additional $6.4 billion in
fresh capital to stocks and put a net $4.6 billion into taxable
bond funds.
The small-cap Russell 2000 stock index rose 2.31
percent for the reporting week, just outperforming the large-cap
U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, which
rose 2.03 percent over the same period.
In the course of the week, robust U.S. economic data -
including stronger-than-expected January employment and services
sector data - pushed investors to deploy cash in higher-risk
asset classes.
"When you have the jobs data that is awesome, unemployment
drops and the ISM non-manufacturing figure knocking it out of
the park, people are feeling more comfortable with possible
expansion in the U.S. economy," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Lipper.
"They are back to risk seeking and that means they are
willing to look at the small caps. It bodes well for high-yield
and equity funds," he said.
Corporate high-yield bond funds pulled in a net $1.8 billion
in the course of the week, marking 10 consecutive weeks of
inflows. This was the longest stretch of net new money coming
into the sector since the 14 weeks ended March 9.
Small-cap stock funds posted net inflows of $2.04 billion
compared with an outflow of $1 billion in the prior week.
However, the latest data pulls the four-week moving average to
its best levels since late December 2010.
Exchange Traded Funds contributed to the latest week's
inflows, with $1.44 billion flowing into the BlackRock iShares
Russell 2000 index ETF. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF
had net redemptions of $824 million.
The steady flow of fresh capital into equity income funds
continues, with $538 million from $660 million in the prior
week. The sector had a record year of $30.9 billion in net
inflows in 2011.
So far in 2012, inflows total $6.5 billion, on pace to best
2008, 2009 and 2010.
Emerging market equity funds grabbed nearly $2 billion in
fresh capital while emerging market debt took in nearly $360
million in net new money.
Money market funds, meanwhile, posted net redemptions of
$4.2 billion.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The weekly data goes back to 1992.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds:
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
(bln $) Assets (bln $)
All Equity Funds 6.414 0.23 2,824.409 10,340
Domestic Equities 4.666 0.22 2,137.251 7,798
Non-Domestic Equities 1.748 0.26 687.157 2,542
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.564 0.34 1,351.904 4,491
All Money Market Funds -4.191 -0.18 2,368.525 1,458
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.370 0.13 284.134 1,412