NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. fund investors abandoned domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 15, far outweighing the net new cash flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday. The $4.4 billion in net redemptions from U.S. stocks broke a five-week inflow streak for the entire equity sector, Lipper said. Foreign-focused equity funds had net inflows of just over $1 billion, bringing the overall equity net outflows to $3.4 billion. During the reporting week the benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell 0.50 percent. At the same time, taxable bond funds attracted an additional $5.6 billion in new investment, taking their inflow streak to nine weeks. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -3.359 -0.12 2,804.104 10,327 Domestic Equities -4.399 -0.21 2,119.425 7,780 Non-Domestic Equities 1.040 0.15 684.680 2,547 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.583 0.41 1,354.708 4,490 All Money Market Funds -1.836 -0.08 2,344.374 1,450 All Municipal Bond Funds 1.052 0.37 285.892 1,406