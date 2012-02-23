By Daniel Bases
New York, Feb 23 U.S. fund investors sold
domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 22, a second
week in a row where selling activity far outweighed the net new
cash flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
In the latest week, investors pulled a net $2.8 billion from
U.S.-domiciled equity funds with domestic-focused funds bearing
the entire burden of outflows with $3.73 billion in net
redemptions.
In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 1.07 percent.
Non-domestic equity funds pulled in a net $965 million for
the week.
Taxable bond funds drew in an additional $5 billion in net
new investment while money market funds had a modest inflow of
$2.4 billion, breaking a five week outflow streak.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -2.766 -0.10 2,819.037 10,296
Domestic Equities -3.731 -0.18 2,132.024 7,747
Non-Domestic Equities 0.965 0.14 687.013 2,549
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.080 0.37 1,363.553 4,497
All Money Market Funds 2.376 0.10 2,348.503 1,450
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.883 0.31 286.432 1,405