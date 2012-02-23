By Daniel Bases New York, Feb 23 U.S. fund investors sold domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 22, a second week in a row where selling activity far outweighed the net new cash flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday. In the latest week, investors pulled a net $2.8 billion from U.S.-domiciled equity funds with domestic-focused funds bearing the entire burden of outflows with $3.73 billion in net redemptions. In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 1.07 percent. Non-domestic equity funds pulled in a net $965 million for the week. Taxable bond funds drew in an additional $5 billion in net new investment while money market funds had a modest inflow of $2.4 billion, breaking a five week outflow streak. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -2.766 -0.10 2,819.037 10,296 Domestic Equities -3.731 -0.18 2,132.024 7,747 Non-Domestic Equities 0.965 0.14 687.013 2,549 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.080 0.37 1,363.553 4,497 All Money Market Funds 2.376 0.10 2,348.503 1,450 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.883 0.31 286.432 1,405