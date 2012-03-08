By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, March 8 Institutional selling overpowered retail investor purchases of U.S. equity funds resulting in a net outflow of $3.8 billion from the sector in the week ended March 8, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Excluding exchange traded funds, which are anecdotally believed to represent professional investor behavior, U.S. equity funds pulled in a net $1.3 billion for the week. Concerns that Greece's private sector debt swap and China's economic slowdown would impact global growth took some of the wind out of the market, which year-to-date is up 8.6 percent. The Greek concerns have since been allayed as a minimum threshold of bondholders on Thursday agreed to accept a 53.5 percent loss on the face value of their bonds. The real loss is closer to 74 percent when including lost future interest payments. In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell nearly 1 percent and included the worst day of trading in three months. "Considering we had quasi bad news in the markets it is not unexpected that there were outflows," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. "Some of the investors maybe are getting caught in the market rally froth seeing the pullback as a buying opportunity, whereas I think the institutional investors said we don't know what is going on and we would rather wait for non-farm payrolls and the Greek swap results," he said. The U.S. Labor Department is due to release its monthly jobs report on Friday. The latest Reuters poll shows economists forecasting an increase of 210,000 new jobs with the unemployment rate holding at 8.3 percent. The retail segment of the market, ie: retail investors, concentrated on large-cap equity funds with $572 million in net inflows while equity income funds continued their march upward with an additional $452 million. When including ETFs, equity income funds pulled in a net $483 million. A net $1.2 billion into tax-free municipal bond funds represented the biggest inflow since the first week of December 2009. Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $5.6 billion of fresh capital, with the corporate investment grade sector garnering an additional $1.7 billion and the "go anywhere" flexible bond funds taking in a net $1.3 billion. High yield bond funds had net inflows of $957 million. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF had a net outflow of $2.7 billion, the worst performer among ETFs. For the week, the ETF sector had net outflows of more than $5 billion. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -3.758 -0.13 2,798.619 10,334 Domestic Equities -4.197 -0.20 2,114.807 7,765 Non-Domestic Equities 0.439 0.06 683.812 2,569 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.595 0.41 1,367.089 4,526 All Money Market Funds -8.227 -0.35 2,349.799 1,446 All Municipal Bond Funds 1.201 0.42 288.193 1,398