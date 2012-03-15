By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. fund investors, mostly from financial institutions, plowed $9.6 billion back into equities in the week ended March 14, marking the best weekly performance since mid-September, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday. Exchange-traded funds - which anecdotally are seen representing professional investors' behavior - accounted for all the net inflows for equity funds. One fund, the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF, accounted for nearly half the net inflows, with $4.5 billion in fresh capital committed. Excluding ETF activity, equity funds report net cash outflows totaling $1.13 billion. "If feels like business as usual. While the pundits are screaming about the market rallying, the retail investor is standing still, continuing to favor fixed-income over equity funds," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. The inflows occurred during a week in which the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose more than 3 percent and closed at its highest level since the market started to crumble in the spring of 2008. Even as risk appetites rose, so did the desire to hold fixed-income assets. Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $5.9 billion while tax-free municipal bond funds took in a net $700 million. Money market mutual funds had net redemptions of $6.8 billion. The sector has had money pulled out in 10 of the last 12 weeks, Lipper's data shows. In the search for income, investors put nearly $1.9 billion into corporate investment-grade bonds while high-yield bond funds saw inflows of $487 million. Equity income funds maintained their steady drumbeat of attracting fresh capital since mid-May 2011 with $450 million in net inflows. Emerging market equity and debt funds also took in fresh capital with net inflows of $469 million and $463 million, respectively. The cash is moving into fixed-income markets at the same time U.S. economic data shows more signs of improvement, although it is not stoking inflation concerns given the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains a near zero interest rate policy. The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates until at least 2014. The U.S. central bank provided few clues on the outlook for monetary policy when it said on Tuesday of this week that moderate economic growth is foreseen with an unemployment rate dropping gradually. That represented a slight upgrade over its views from January when it said it expected "modest" growth. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in billions of dollars): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($ bln) Assets ($ bln) All Equity Funds 9.613 0.34 2,881.045 10,327 Domestic Equities 9.127 0.43 2,180.905 7,763 Non-Domestic Equities 0.485 0.07 700.140 2,564 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.921 0.43 1,379.876 4,526 All Money Market Funds -6.775 -0.29 2,338.310 1,457 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.698 0.24 287.554 1,391