By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 12 Investors pulled $7.03
billion from equity funds in the week ending April 11, with the
bulk of the money coming out of funds invested in U.S. stocks,
especially through exchange-traded funds, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
Over the course of the holiday-shortened reporting week, the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the U.S. benchmark for
equities, fell 2.16 percent.
Taxable bond funds took in $56 million, but investors pulled
$4.39 billion from money market funds and $57 million from
municipal bond funds, Lipper said.
Investors pulled $6.88 billion from equity funds invested in
U.S. equities, of which $5.68 billion came from ETFs holding
U.S. stocks. The high rate of investment outflow from ETFs
suggests it came from institutional investors.
A total of $155 million was withdrawn from non-U.S. equity
funds. However, investors added $188 million to funds invested
in non-U.S. stocks but pulled $343 million from ETFs invested in
non-U.S. stocks.
Almost half of the money withdrawn from ETFs that was
invested in U.S. stocks came from funds that mimic the return of
two major stock indexes, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
industrial average.
Investors pulled $2.03 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF
and $678 million from the SPDR Dow Jones industrial
average fund.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and ETFs.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -7.032 -0.25 2,795.679 10,307
Domestic Equities -6.877 -0.32 2,124.013 7,739
Non-Domestic -0.155 -0.02 671.666 2,568
Equities
All Taxable Bond 0.056 0.00 1,389.953 4,550
Funds
All Money Market -4.392 -0.19 2,310.320 1,440
Funds
All Municipal -0.057 -0.02 290.684 1,377
Bond Funds