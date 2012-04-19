By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 19 International equities shone
in the week ended April 18, overshadowing outflows from U.S.
domestic-focused stock funds despite news of a moderate slowdown
in China's economic growth, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on T hur sday.
Funds domiciled in the United States and focused on
international stocks pulled in a net $1.83 billion in fresh
capital versus a $2.1 billion outflow from domestically focused
funds.
Overall, equity funds were left with a net outflow of $228
million. However, excluding exchange-traded funds, which are
believed to anecdotally reflect institutional investment
behavior, equity funds had inflows of $505 million.
"The move into international equities is ironic for two
reasons. One is the panic we saw last Friday with China coming
out and saying its growth rate dropped, even if it was
marginal," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.
"Secondly, the European sovereign debt issue has not gone
away. But the cash moved in and people maybe saw that as a
buying opportunity for international funds," Roseen added.
One factor that could have softened the blow of falling
Chinese GDP was the expectation that the government would start
spending more money. However, the government's pro-growth
policies have been in place since the autumn of 2011.
On the fixed-income side, investors pushed an additional
$5.75 billion into taxable bond funds.
Flexible funds, which can buy both bonds and stocks, showed
a resurgence in the latest week, pulling in $2.2 billion for its
best week since early March of last year.
"They get yield and capital appreciation," Roseen said. "I
just don't think there is much capital appreciation in these
funds left because realistically how much lower can interest
rates go?
"So if there is an increase in rates, then capital
appreciation falls out of the equation, and you are left with
yield, which isn't very tempting," he said.
Corporate investment-grade bond funds had inflows of $1.7
billion.
Bank loan funds, which investors have increasingly turned
back to after a spate of outflows from August through earlier
this year, scored another strong performance this past week. The
funds, which invest in bank loans on the hope that interest
rates will rise, pulled in $232 million, marking the seventh
straight week of net new capital.
Tax-free municipal bond funds had inflows of $159 million,
marking the 19th week out of the last 20 where investors have
put in fresh cash.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.228 -0.01 2,829.641 10,327
Domestic Equities -2.061 -0.10 2,144.193 7,749
Non-Domestic Equities 1.833 0.27 685.448 2,578
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.750 0.41 1,399.629 4,557
All Money Market Funds -7.979 -0.35 2,285.337 1,433
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.159 0.05 291.256 1,376