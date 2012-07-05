By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, July 5 Institutional investors poured money into equity funds in the week ended July 4, dwarfing a slight exit by retail investors, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Equity funds recorded net inflows of $10.356 billion, thanks to $10.483 billion net buying of exchange-traded funds. Of that, the lion's share - $7.029 billion - went to State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund. In contrast, excluding ETFs, retail investors pulled $127 million out of equity funds over the same time. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. "What it tells me is that although that headline number seems somewhat good and maybe there's some positive sentiment for risk in the market, it really doesn't seem like it's very well spread across the board," said Matthew Lemieux, research analyst at Lipper. "If you look at the mutual fund sector, it still seems very flat," he said. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.17 percent over the reporting period, including the index's best three-session run since December. The reporting period also comprised the end of the quarter and the end of the first half of the year, Lemieux noted. The week in question contained one fewer day of data than usual because of Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday. Despite net gains in the previous week, money market funds saw a net exit of $7.409 billion. These funds have seen losses for much of the year. Taxable bond funds, something of a safe haven in the record low interest rate environment, lost $104 million in the reporting week, capping three weeks of gains. But the split between institutional investors and retail investors in such funds was sharp. Excluding ETFs, taxable bond funds attracted a net $1.3 billion. It was the $1.41 billion in net outflows from ETFs that tipped taxable bond funds into the red for the week. Corporate high-yield funds saw a fourth straight week of inflows, with net buying of $779 million. Investment grade corporate bond funds pulled in $124 million, down sharply from the prior week's $1.1 billion net inflow. Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $317 million. Excluding ETFs, equity income funds pulled in a net $300 million, up steeply from the $53.2 million in the previous reporting period. The figure rises to a net inflow of $387 million when ETFs are included. Equity income funds have provided an alternative method of gaining returns for yield-hungry investors shut out by record low interest rates. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 10.356 0.39 2,773.930 10,289 Domestic Equities 9.674 0.48 2,116.633 7,696 Non-Domestic Equities 0.682 0.11 657.297 2,593 All Taxable Bond Funds -0.104 -0.01 1,438.274 4,683 All Money Market Funds -7.409 -0.35 2,092.555 1,401 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.317 0.11 301.771 1,360