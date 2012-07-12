By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, July 12 Institutional investors dumped U.S. domiciled domestic equity funds in the week ended July 11, contrasting with net inflows for the sector by retail investors, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Equity funds overall recorded net outflows of $1.55 billion, propelled by the net $2.21 billion exit from domestic equities by exchange-traded funds. That was more than enough to offset a net $445 million in new investment by retail investors into domestic-focused stock funds. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. The differences show "very different points of view about where the U.S. is headed relative to overseas opportunities," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper, noting that ETF investors bought into non-domestic equities instead. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.91 percent over the reporting period. Money market funds saw net inflows of $22.5 billion, their best week since early December, a change from net redemptions incurred during much of 2012. "We certainly started the year with a lot of outflows from this group. Maybe we're at a point where there just isn't a better alternative," Tjornehoj said. "Yields everywhere are so very slim." Taxable bond funds, something of a safe haven in the record low interest rate environment, gained $2.963 billion in fresh cash. That came almost entirely from retail investors, who poured $2.954 billion into the funds. Net inflows from institutional investors totaled a mere $9 million. Corporate high-yield funds saw a fifth straight week of inflows, with net buying of $1.5 billion for their strongest week since February. "With interest rates going lower, yield anywhere looks better," Tjornehoj noted. Investment-grade corporate bond funds pulled in $1.1 billion, up from the $124 million in the week prior. Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $653 million. Excluding ETFs, equity income funds pulled in a net $146 million. The figure about doubles to a net inflow of $293 million when including ETFs. Equity income funds have provided an alternative method of gaining returns for yield-hungry investors turned off by record low interest rates. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg Pct Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -1.549 -0.06 2,701.759 10,252 Domestic Equities -1.760 -0.08 2,062.275 7,663 Non-Domestic Equities 0.211 0.03 639.484 2,589 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.963 0.21 1,434.148 4,692 All Money Market Funds 22.502 1.08 2,113.867 1,397 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.653 0.22 303.280 1,352