NEW YORK, Aug 9 Institutional investors dumped equity funds as retail investors proved wary of such riskier assets in the week ended Aug. 8, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Equity funds recorded net outflows of $4.061 billion in the week, deriving from a net outflow of $4.194 billion from exchange traded funds. Of that ETF exit, the majority - $3.898 billion - came from State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund. "It may not be a general indicator of any change in market outlook," said Matthew Lemieux, research analyst at Lipper. "It's probably just some larger institutional moves." But even retail investors, excluding ETFs, only added a net $133 million to equity funds, a mere fraction of their net exits over the past two weeks. "Investors are back into what seems to be maybe a holding pattern when it comes to allocating new money toward riskier assets," Lemieux said. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. The caution came despite a 2 percent rise in the S&P 500 in the reporting period on hopes global policymakers will step in to support flagging economies. Money market funds notched net inflows of $11.931 billion. Since mid-June, those funds have alternated weeks of net inflows and outflows. "It'd be hard to say investors are going there for anything other than risk-off type play," Lemieux said. "There's really no consistent direction." Taxable bond funds, something of a safe haven in the record low interest rate environment, saw a net entry of $5.167 billion, the fifth straight week of gains. Corporate high-yield funds notched a ninth straight week of net inflows, gaining $809 million. Investment grade corporate bond funds saw net inflows of $1.61 billion, more than double the net inflows of the previous week. Municipal bond funds saw net gains of $1.14 billion, the largest advance yet in a 17-week straight run of inflows. Excluding ETFs, equity income funds pulled in a net $395 million. Net gains rose to $516 million when ETFs are included. Equity income funds have been relatively consistent gainers over recent years, providing an alternative for yield-hungry investors balking at record low interest rates.  The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -4.061 -0.15 2,803.404 10,208 Domestic Equities -4.661 -0.22 2,133.590 7,631 Non-Domestic Equities 0.600 0.09 669.814 2,577 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.167 0.35 1,466.955 4,696 All Money Market Funds 11.931 0.53 2,282.244 1,422 All Municipal Bond Funds 1.140 0.37 309.275 1,353