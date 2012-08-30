By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Investors increased the amount
of cash they put to work in U.S. domiciled corporate high yield
debt funds in the week ended Aug. 29, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Net inflows of fresh capital into the high yield sector
pulled it out of a month-long lull. New investment doubled from
the last week to $1.2 billion.
Overall, U.S. equity mutual funds pulled in a net $2.2
billion during the reporting week, which was in contrast to the
modest 0.21 percent drop in the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 stock index.
"Some of the good news we have seen this week, including the
upward revision to GDP and better home prices and consumer
spending, maybe some of that leaked out into the junk market and
investors felt comfortable going in that direction," said
Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper.
On Wednesday, capturing the last day of the reporting week,
the U.S. Commerce Department reported an upward revision to
second quarter economic activity to 1.7 percent from earlier
estimates of 1.5 percent.
The quiet pre-U.S. holiday week, with little drama emanating
from the European Union's debt crisis, and the upbeat U.S. data
led to a healthy $5.8 billion net inflow for mutual funds and
exchange traded funds (ETFs). That figure excludes money market
mutual funds, which had net redemptions of nearly $6 billion.
The pace of growth did not shut the door to possible further
monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke could offer more clarity on the outlook for monetary
policy when he speaks at a gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Taxable bond funds had net inflows of $3.2 billion.
Excluding exchange traded funds, equities had net outflows
of $1.375 billion.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund pulled in a net
$3.5 billion, representing a bet on large-cap shares. In
contrast small-caps had outflows, represented by $1 billion in
net redemptions from the BlackRock iShares Russell 2000 ETF
.
The anticipation of Bernanke's speech in the preceding weeks
has led to renewed interest in gold. Even though the economic
data has been brighter, there is evidence investors are betting
on more stimulus and the inflationary pressures that would
bring.
The State Street SPDR Gold Fund pulled in a net $402
million in the latest week, a sharp drop off from the prior
week, but still a net positive. The BlackRock iShares Gold Trust
fund saw a sharp increase to $189 million worth of fresh
investment.
"I think people are anticipating that if the Fed continues
their current model (of low interest rates), extends it or adds
quantitative easing it will be good for the gold market," said
Lemieux.
"But I've seen some recent talk that it is a risky bet
because they think it is going to go the other way and with the
good economic news that came out this week people are a little
less optimistic that Bernanke is going to commit to anything at
this point," he added.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 2.231 0.08 2,821.913 10,191
Domestic Equities 1.794 0.08 2,151.082 7,587
Non-Domestic Equities 0.438 0.06 670.832 2,604
All Taxable Bond Funds 3.198 0.22 1,481.811 4,722
All Money Market Funds -5.948 -0.26 2,292.994 1,422
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.613 0.20 311.791 1,352