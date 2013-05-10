By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 9 Investors in funds based in the United States poured a record $8.88 billion into taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the latest week even as the S&P 500 hit record highs, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Taxable bond ETFs had record inflows of $4.49 billion over the week ended May 8, while taxable bond mutual funds had inflows of about $4.4 billion, the most since early January. "There is still concern that the equity markets may be running a bit hot," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper, on the record demand for bonds. Lipper began tracking figures on fixed-income flows at the start of 1992. Funds that hold U.S. Treasuries stood out with record inflows of about $1.45 billion, led by cash gains of $1.47 billion into the iShares Barclays 3-7 year Treasury Bond Fund . The fund, an ETF, has exposure to Treasury bonds with maturities between 3 and 7 years. Lemieux said the fresh cash poured into the Treasury ETF suggests that institutional investors are becoming concerned about a correction in U.S. stock markets despite low yields on government bonds. Thursday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 2/32 to yield 1.814 percent. ETFs are generally believed to reflect the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are viewed as representing retail investors. The U.S. Federal Reserve is buying $45 billion in Treasury bonds and $40 billion in agency mortgage bonds per month in an attempt to spur economic growth and drive down interest rates. The Fed announced on May 1 that it may increase or reduce the pace of purchases as the outlook for inflation and the labor market changes. Investment-grade corporate bond funds also saw record inflows of $3.7 billion. Those inflows included cash gains of roughly $1.04 billion into funds that hold bank loans, which are protected against rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks. High-yield "junk" bond funds also saw high inflows of $789.4 million, the most in nine weeks. Investors tend to favor riskier high-yield debt when stock markets do well, Lemieux said. Stock funds, meanwhile, had inflows of $7.74 billion over the week, the most in eight weeks. Demand for stock ETFs accounted for much of the cash gain, as the funds reaped $5.9 billion in new cash over the week. Stock mutual funds, by comparison, had inflows of $1.84 billion, down slightly from the prior week. The benchmark S&P 500 hit record closing highs for five straight days over the reporting period, buoyed by strong corporate results and accommodative monetary policies from the U.S. Federal Reserve. An unexpectedly strong April jobs report showing that non-farm payrolls rose by 165,000 over the month and a drop in the unemployment rate to a four-year low of 7.5 percent boosted stocks over the week. Funds that hold only U.S. stocks had inflows of $5.34 billion, which was the most new cash into the funds in eight weeks. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF attracted hefty inflows of $5.44 billion over the week as the S&P 500 rallied. The index rose 3.2 percent over the reporting period. The appetite, or lack thereof, for equities serves as an important barometer of investor confidence and how people feel about the state of economic growth. Emerging market stock funds had inflows of $1.04 billion over the week, the most since mid-February. The MSCI world index , which tracks stocks in 45 countries, rallied 2.5 percent over the reporting period. Flexible funds, which can invest in both stocks and bonds of any origin, had inflows of $2.5 billion, the most since November 2009. Money market funds, which are low risk vehicles that invest in short-term instruments, had inflows of $16.45 billion over the week after suffering outflows of $19.3 billion the prior week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 7.744 0.24 3,360.573 10,192 Domestic Equities 5.341 0.22 2,489.888 7,532 Non-Domestic Equities 2.403 0.28 870.685 2,660 All Taxable Bond Funds 8.881 0.55 1,633.021 4,926 All Money Market Funds 16.446 0.72 2,297.892 1,348 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.022 0.01 327.760 1,392