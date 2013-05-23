METALS-Copper sheds early gains on profit-taking
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
NEW YORK May 23 Investors in funds based in the United States poured $1.51 billion into Japanese stock funds in the latest week, marking the longest streak of inflows into the funds on record, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The latest inflows in the week ended May 22 marked the 27th straight week of cash gains into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold Japanese stocks. The Nikkei average had risen 50 percent by the end of Lipper's reporting period in the wake of the Bank of Japan's announcement on April 4 that it would inject $1.4 trillion into the nation's economy in less than two years to fight deflation.
MADRID, May 31 A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex following a report that American Towers may be interested.