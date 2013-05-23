NEW YORK May 23 Investors in funds based in the United States poured $1.51 billion into Japanese stock funds in the latest week, marking the longest streak of inflows into the funds on record, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The latest inflows in the week ended May 22 marked the 27th straight week of cash gains into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold Japanese stocks. The Nikkei average had risen 50 percent by the end of Lipper's reporting period in the wake of the Bank of Japan's announcement on April 4 that it would inject $1.4 trillion into the nation's economy in less than two years to fight deflation.