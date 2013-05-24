By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 23 Investors in funds based in the United States poured $1.51 billion into Japanese stock funds in the latest week, marking the longest streak of weekly inflows into the funds on record, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The latest inflows in the week ended May 22 marked the 27th straight week of cash gains into funds that hold Japanese stocks. The latest demand was for exchange-traded funds, which attracted $1.52 billion, while mutual funds that hold Japanese stocks saw slight outflows of $14.8 million. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to demonstrate that of the so-called retail "mom-and-pop" investor. "The Abenomics concept here is huge, and I think people are betting on it," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, in reference to the loose monetary policies of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resolve Japan's macroeconomic problems and encourage private investment. The Nikkei average has risen 80 percent from November to Wednesday, helped by the Bank of Japan's announcement on April 4 that it would inject $1.4 trillion into the nation's economy in less than two years to fight deflation. The index, which hit a 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday, rose 3.5 percent over the reporting period. The latest streak of inflows into Japanese equity funds is the longest-running on Lipper's track record, which extends back to the start of 1992. The demand for the funds began in mid-November of last year, and surpasses the prior record of 26 straight weeks of inflows that started in August of 2005 and ended in February of 2006. The latest inflows of $1.51 billion into Japanese stock funds are just slightly below the previous week's inflows of $1.57 billion. The funds attracted record inflows of $1.67 billion in mid-April. The Nikkei average breached 14,000 for the first time since June of 2008 on May 7. The index suffered a pullback of 7.3 percent on Thursday, however, in its biggest one-day drop since a slide two years ago in the wake of a tsunami. The decline, which came after Lipper's reporting period, followed Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress on Wednesday that the central bank may decide to reduce its bond purchases of $85 billion per month at one of its "next few meetings" if the U.S. economic recovery looked set to maintain its momentum. The statement, as well as minutes from the latest Fed meeting showing that some officials were open to scaling back purchases as early as June, also weighed on U.S. stocks. The longevity of the run-up in Japanese stocks has even stunned some of the most well-regarded investors in the United States, including those who predicted a rally early on. DoubleLine Capital chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach, who presciently predicted on Nov. 13 that the Nikkei was set for a huge rise when it was trading at 8,661.04, told Reuters recently that he thinks the index will hit 17,000 before the end of the year. "I don't think I've ever seen a stock market go up like this," he said. "It's just off the hook." He said investors who are jumping into stocks in response to global stimulus measures should invest in the Japanese stock market, which is doing quantitative easing in "full force." All stock funds based in the United States reported total inflows of $6.36 billion in the week ended Wednesday, down from inflows of $8.9 billion the prior week, which were the most in nine weeks. Funds that hold only U.S. stocks took in $2.5 billion in new cash in the latest week, down from $4.34 billion the previous week. Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the U.S. had inflows of $3.86 billion, down from $4.6 billion the prior week. The S&P 500 fell 0.21 percent over the reporting period on concerns that the Fed would begin scaling back its bond purchases in the near future. The U.S. central bank is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage debt per month in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs. The Fed's bond-buying program has boosted stock indexes to record highs this year as investors have favored stocks over low-yielding bonds. The S&P 500 is up roughly 16 percent this year. Taxable bond funds attracted $3.21 billion in new cash over the week, up from $2.83 billion in inflows the prior week, which was the weakest turnout in demand for bond funds since early April. Funds that hold leveraged loans pulled in $1.24 billion in new cash, the most in eight weeks. The demand for leveraged loans, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks, is a sign that investors are concerned about rising interest rates, said Roseen of Lipper. A pullback in the Fed's bond purchases would cause interest rates to rise, Roseen said. Demand for high-yield "junk" bond funds recovered, with investors committing $376 million after pulling nearly $403 million out of the funds the previous week. The Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield index hit a record low yield-to-worst of 4.97 percent on May 7, indicating record-high demand for the debt. Funds that hold Treasuries, meanwhile, suffered outflows of about $782 million, the most since early March. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury jumped above 2 percent on Wednesday following Bernanke's remarks that the Fed might slow its bond purchases later this year. The yield on the safe-haven bond was at 2.02 percent at the close on trading on Thursday. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 6.359 0.19 3,402.560 10,258 Domestic Equities 2.503 0.10 2,525.116 7,586 Non-Domestic Equities 3.857 0.44 877.444 2,672 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.206 0.20 1,634.568 4,945 All Money Market Funds 15.422 0.68 2,295.620 1,328 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.063 0.02 328.264 1,395