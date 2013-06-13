By Alison Griswold
June 13 Investors in funds based in the United
States pulled a net $3.28 billion from corporate high-yield bond
funds in the week ended June 12 as concerns lingered that the
Federal Reserve would taper its stimulus program, data from
Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The latest week's large junk bond outflows followed a record
$4.63 billion in outflows from high-yield bonds in the preceding
week. All taxable bond funds, meanwhile, had net outflows of
$5.51 billion in the latest week, after seeing their largest
outflows since October 2008 in the previous week.
Emerging markets equity funds were also big underperformer
in the latest week. They had outflows of $2.13 billion, the
largest since February 2011. Emerging market debts funds had
redemptions of $622 million, their third consecutive week of
outflows.
All equity funds had net outflows of $608 million. Domestic
equities had inflows of $1.28 billion, while non-domestic
equities had outflows of $1.89 billion.
Investors continued to pull cash from bond funds as worry
remained that the Fed would begin to reduce its quantitative
easing in the coming months. The Fed is purchasing $85 billion
in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities per month in an
effort to boost hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs.