NEW YORK, June 20 Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $507.9 million out of taxable bond funds in the latest week, marking the first three-week outflow streak from the funds since August 2011, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper Service showed on Thursday.

Investors also poured $4.71 billion into stock funds in the week ended June 19 while pulling $22.15 billion from money market funds. The flows into stock funds and out of bond and money market funds occurred largely ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on Wednesday that the central bank may reduce its bond-buying program later this year. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)