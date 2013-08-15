By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Investors gave $1.3 billion to
U.S.-based taxable bond funds in the latest week, marking the
first inflows into the funds in three weeks, even as interest
rates rose, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans accounted for
nearly all of the new demand into bond funds in the week ended
Aug. 14. The funds attracted $1.45 billion in new cash, marking
the 61st straight week of inflows.
While the latest inflows into floating-rate loan funds were
down from record cash gains of $1.87 billion the prior week, the
ongoing popularity of the funds shows that investors remain
fearful that a pullback in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying
will cause interest rates to spike higher.
Floating-rate bank loans, also known as leveraged loans, are
protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to
floating-rate benchmarks.
"People are having another taper-tantrum," said Tom Roseen,
head of research services at Lipper. He said that positive U.S.
economic data such as lower weekly jobless claims and a rise in
consumer spending have led investors to suspect the Fed will
reduce its stimulus soon.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgages monthly in an effort to spur hiring and keep interest
rates low. Fed presidents Richard Fisher and Dennis Lockhart
hinted over the weekly period that the U.S. central bank could
begin reducing its stimulus next month.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
about 11 basis points to 2.71 percent over the weekly period. As
yields rise, prices fall.
Still, funds that mainly hold Treasuries attracted $155.3
million in the week ended Aug. 14, showing a modest recovery in
demand after investors withdrew a record $3.27 billion from the
funds the prior week.
Riskier high-yield junk bond funds had outflows of $388.2
million, however, reversing inflows of $485.6 million the
previous week. Roseen of Lipper said investors were less willing
to take on risk amid worries of a pullback in the Fed's
stimulus.
Investors withdrew $1.2 billion from municipal bond funds,
up from outflows of $973.8 million the previous week and marking
the 12th straight week of withdrawals. Demand for the funds has
been hit by Detroit's bankruptcy filing on July 18.
Stock funds gained just $947.5 million over the weekly
reporting period, the smallest amount in seven weeks and down
significantly from inflows of $6.28 billion the previous week.
Funds that primarily hold stocks of companies outside the
United States gained $2.2 billion in new cash, marking their
seventh straight week of inflows. Funds that primarily hold U.S.
stocks had their first outflow in seven weeks of about $1.3
billion.
Overall, stock mutual funds gained $2.56 billion in new
cash, while stock exchange-traded funds had outflows of $1.6
billion.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had outflows of $1.8
billion over the weekly period, the biggest among stock ETFs.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index fell 0.33 percent over
the week on the concerns surrounding the Fed's stimulus plans.
"A lot of people have pinned this recovery on quantitative
easing," said Roseen of Lipper. He said that many investors view
the Fed's easing as the catalyst for the 16.5 percent rise in
the benchmark S&P 500 this year.
Funds that hold European stocks were a bright spot and had
inflows of $755.1 million, the most since early June. The
FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares rose 1.87
percent over the week.
Data at the end of the weekly period showed that the
economies of Germany and France grew more quickly than expected
in the second quarter, pulling the euro zone out of a 1-1/2 year
recession.
Funds that hold Japanese stocks, meanwhile, had outflows of
$109.2 million, marking their third straight week of
withdrawals. Data on Monday showed that Japan's economy grew at
a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter
.
Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, received $130.7 million over the week, marking
the first injections of cash to the funds since last March. Spot
gold rose as much as 2.2 percent to $1,343.06 an ounce on
Monday, its highest since July 24.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 0.948 0.03 3,520.527 10,383
Domestic Equities -1.287 -0.05 2,648.493 7,676
Non-Domestic Equities 2.235 0.26 872.034 2,707
All Taxable Bond Funds 1.313 0.08 1,594.979 5,074
All Money Market Funds 5.650 0.24 2,351.042 1,336
All Municipal Bond Funds -1.206 -0.41 290.920 1,398