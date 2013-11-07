By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 7 Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $2 billion out of stock funds in the latest week, driven by uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next move, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The outflows in the week ended Nov. 6 reversed high demand over the prior three weeks. In the prior week, stock funds had inflows of $11.8 billion. "The odds have increased that the Fed might take some action in December," said Barry Fennell, senior research analyst at Lipper. "That specter is there." Strong U.S. data on manufacturing and Midwest business activity stoked fears that the Fed could begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying at its December meeting rather than in early 2014. Outflows of $5.8 billion from funds that hold U.S. stocks accounted for the overall outflows from stock funds. The withdrawals came from U.S. exchange-traded funds, from which investors pulled $6.5 billion. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had outflows of $4.6 billion, marking the biggest outflows from a single fund over the period even as the Standard & Poor's 500 rose a modest 0.41 percent. The iShares: Russell 2000 ETF, which holds smaller-capitalized U.S. stocks, had the second-largest outflows of $2.5 billion. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors. Mutual funds, which are thought to represent the retail investor, were immune to the exodus from stocks in the latest week and stock mutual funds attracted over $3 billion, marking their fourth straight week of new cash. Fennell said that mom-and-pop investors continue to jump into the rally in U.S. stocks that has led to record gains and a 24 percent rise in the S&P 500 this year, while institutional investors are taking profits. Despite the outflows from U.S. stock funds, which led to net outflows from stock funds overall during the week, international stock funds attracted $3.5 billion, marking their ninth straight week of new demand. European stock funds reaped $417 million despite uncertainty over which policy move the European Central Bank would take at a Thursday meeting. The ECB cut interest rates to a record low on Thursday to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling . The inflows into international stock funds came even as MSCI's world equity index fell 0.5 percent over the weekly reporting period on uncertainty over the ECB's rate move. Japanese stock funds attracted $81.5 million, reversing outflows of $59.8 million the prior week. Fennell said that cash has been redeployed to Asia after fears surrounding Chinese economic growth have not been realized. Money market funds attracted $5 billion, marking the third straight week of new cash into the funds. The funds typically invest in low-risk securities such as short-dated government bonds and are viewed as a safe place to park cash. "There's a fair amount of investors out there who are getting more cautious and taking some profits off the table," said Fennell. The inflows have come after investors pulled $43.1 billion out of the funds in mid-October on fears that the U.S. might default on its debt. Commodities and precious metals funds had outflows of $181 million, marking a sixth straight week of withdrawals. Spot gold slumped 1.4 percent on Oct. 31, the most in three weeks on concerns surrounding the Fed's path. Taxable bond funds attracted $937.4 million over the weekly period, in a third straight week of new demand on investors' risk aversion, Fennell said. Outflows of $879.4 million from riskier high-yield junk bond funds - the first since early September- also showed investors' unwillingness to take risk. The preference for safety showed in inflows of $23.6 million into funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries. While meager, the inflows broke a seven-week streak of outflows from the funds. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -1.955 -0.05 3,721.664 10,328 Domestic Equities -5.789 -0.21 2,765.441 7,616 Non-Domestic Equities 3.835 0.40 956.223 2,712 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.937 0.06 1,620.564 5,149 All Money Market Funds 5.046 0.21 2,376.897 1,285 All Municipal Bond -0.738 -0.26 280.164 1,389 Funds