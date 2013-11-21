NEW YORK Nov 21 Investors in funds based in the
United States poured $53.6 billion into stock funds in October,
marking the fourth straight month of inflows into the funds,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed.
Investors pulled $6.7 billion out of taxable bond funds over
the month, marking the fifth straight month of outflows from the
funds.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted withdrawals of
$7.5 billion, marking the biggest monthly outflow from the funds
this year. Low-risk money market funds saw outflows of $7.8
billion, marking their first monthly outflow in four months.
Funds that hold high-yield bonds attracted $4 billion in new
cash over the month, marking their second straight month of
inflows.