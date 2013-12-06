(Adds additional flows, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured about $31 billion into money market funds in the week
ended Dec. 4 amid uncertainty over the U.S. stock market's
direction, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
The inflows marked the strongest demand for the low-risk
funds in six weeks. Investors are growing cautious toward the
U.S. stock market after record highs this year, said Tom Roseen,
head of research services at Lipper.
The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has risen 25.2
percent this year.
Investors are "sitting back, waiting, maybe even taking some
profits," Roseen said. "They're very concerned."
Money market funds typically invest in safe short-term
securities such as short-dated U.S. Treasury debt, and are
viewed as a place to park cash during bouts of volatility.
Investors still committed $1.5 billion to stock funds over
the weekly reporting period that ended Wednesday, marking the
fourth straight week of inflows into the funds.
All of the inflows, however, went toward funds that hold
stocks of companies outside the United States. Investors soured
on funds that hold U.S. stocks and withdrew $573 million,
marking the first outflows from the funds in four weeks.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent over the reporting period on
conflicting data on the strength of the U.S. economy. The data
has fueled uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would scale
back its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying.
While U.S. private-sector job growth was strong in November,
weaker-than-expected data on service-sector growth led some
strategists to believe that the central bank would hold off
until the economy is on firmer ground.
Payroll processor ADP said on Wednesday that the U.S.
private sector added jobs in November at the fastest pace in a
year. ADP reported 215,000 new hires were added last month,
versus analysts' expectations for 173,000.
Funds that hold non-U.S. stocks attracted about $2.1 billion
in new cash, marking their 13th straight week of new cash from
investors even as MSCI's world equity index fell
1.24 percent over the weekly period.
Japanese stock funds attracted about $115 million in new
cash, marking the third straight week of inflows despite a 0.3
percent decline in Japan's Nikkei average over the
reporting period.
Still, the benchmark Nikkei is up about 46 percent this
year, buoyed by the yen weakness after Japan's aggressive fiscal
and monetary stimulus.
Taxable bond funds had small outflows of $258 million,
reversing inflows of $141.5 million over the previous week.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.85
percent at one point on Wednesday, marking its highest level
since mid-September after the strong private-sector jobs report.
Bond yields move inversely to their prices.
Funds that hold riskier high-yield junk bonds had outflows
of $141.4 million, however, marking their first withdrawals in
four weeks and underscoring investors' preference for safety.
Investors are anticipating that bond interest rates will
spike higher once the Fed pulls back its monthly bond-buying
stimulus, Roseen said. The Fed meets later this month.
Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans, which are
protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to
floating-rate benchmarks, had inflows of over $383 million.
That marked the weakest turnout for the funds, which have
attracted soaring demand this year on the concerns of a spike
higher in yields, since the start of the year.
Roseen said the funds could attract bigger inflows over the
next few weeks if U.S. jobs data is better than expected, which
would reinforce expectations of an imminent pullback in the
Fed's easy money policies.
The Labor Department will release its closely watched
non-farm payrolls report for November on Friday at 8:30 a.m. A
Reuters survey of economists shows an expectation for 180,000
jobs created last month.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 1.484 0.04 3,752.169 10,371
Domestic Equities -0.573 -0.02 2,805.503 7,628
Non-Domestic 2.057 0.21 946.666 2,743
Equities
All Taxable Bond -0.258 -0.02 1,633.523 5,194
Funds
All Money Market 30.894 1.35 2,311.845 1,271
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.875 -0.32 270.852 1,381
Funds
