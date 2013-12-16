Dec 16 All equity funds excluding
exchange-traded funds attracted $20.1 billion in November alone,
marking their best November on record, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper Service showed on Monday.
"We had a strong November because of the good momentum in
the market - we saw the Dow go from 15,000 to 16,000," said Jeff
Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research.
In contrast, all taxable bond funds excluding ETFs suffered
about $7.5 billion in outflows in November, their sixth
consecutive month, Lipper said.
Rising interest rates have cut into bond fund returns, which
have led to net cash outflows throughout the year. The Federal
Reserve's $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and
agency mortgages have helped boost the Standard & Poor's 500
stock index 25 percent this year. The bond-buying program
has helped keep interest rates comparatively low, leading
investors to seek higher income in riskier assets such as
stocks.
All money-market funds excluding ETFs attracted $64.25
billion in November alone and over $91 billion so far in
December, according to Lipper data.
The municipal bond market, however, has had a rough going.
In November, all muni bond funds excluding ETFs suffered net
cash outflows of roughly $4.7 billion, their ninth straight
monthly outflows, Lipper added.