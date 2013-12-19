NEW YORK Dec 19 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $13.3 billion out of equity funds in the latest week, marking the biggest outflows from the funds since September 2011, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Outflows from both stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds resulted in the net outflows in the week ended Dec. 18. Stock mutual funds were particularly hard-hit and had outflows of $8.5 billion, marking their biggest withdrawals since August 2011.

Low-risk money market funds, meanwhile, saw outflows of $31.3 billion over the weekly reporting period, marking the biggest withdrawals from the funds since October.

Taxable bond funds had outflows of $4.2 billion over the week, marking the biggest withdrawals from the funds since June. Investors pulled about $876 million from high-yield bond funds, marking their biggest outflows in six weeks.

Commodities and precious metals funds had outflows of $933 million, marking the biggest withdrawals from the funds since July.