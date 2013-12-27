(Adds analyst's comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Dec 26 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $21.4 billion into money market funds in the week ended
Dec. 25, on fears of a potential pullback in U.S. stocks, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows into money market funds, which are low-risk
vehicles that invest in short-term securities, came after
investors pulled $31.3 billion from the funds over the previous
week.
"There's a decent group of investors who are taking capital
gains and have mixed views of the sustainability of the rally,"
said Barry Fennell, Lipper senior research analyst, in Boston.
Money market funds are viewed as a safe place to park cash
during bouts of volatility.
Fennell said that some investors have grown skeptical that
the U.S. stock market could rise further from its recent highs,
especially after the Federal Reserve's announcement last week
that it will start trimming its monthly bond-buying stimulus in
January.
The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has climbed
29.2 percent this year, through Thursday's close. The S&P 500
rose 1.25 percent from the stock market's close on Dec. 18
through its close on Tuesday, during Lipper's reporting period,
in response to positive U.S. data on economic growth,
manufacturing and consumer spending.
The U.S. stock market was closed on Wednesday's Christmas
holiday and trading ended early on Tuesday. In the short session
on Christmas Eve, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
to its fifth record closing high in a row and the S&P 500
advanced to its third consecutive close at an all-time high.
The Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond buying has lifted the
S&P 500 for much of this year. The central bank surprised
investors on Dec. 18, however, by announcing a cut of $10
billion a month to its bond purchases, starting in January.
The inflows into money market funds in the latest week,
while sizable, were the largest in just three weeks. Investors
poured $31 billion into the funds in the week ended Dec. 4, also
on fears of a correction in the U.S. stock market.
Lipper had reported inflows of $13.73 billion into stock
funds and $1.1 billion into taxable bond funds for the latest
week, but later said that the figures were overstated.
"Significant capital gains distributions that were declared
for many taxable, equity and municipal mutual funds during the
week ending December 18, 2013, had not been reinvested by the
close of the fund flow reporting period, which resulted in an
overstatement of flows data for that week," Fennell said.
"The recognition of the reinvestment of these capital gain
distributions during the subsequent week ending December 25,
2013, also resulted in an overstatement of that period's flow
data," he added.
The inflows into money market funds were unaffected,
however, Fennell said.
(Editing by Leslie Adler and Jan Paschal)