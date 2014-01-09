NEW YORK Jan 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $4.6 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended
Jan. 8, marking the biggest weekly inflow into the funds since
last May, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Funds that hold emerging market debt attracted $146 million
in new cash, marking the first net inflows into the funds since
August.
Stock funds attracted $1.9 billion in new cash over the
one-week period. Emerging market stock funds attracted $337
million in new cash, marking the first inflow into the funds in
five weeks. Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks, however, had
outflows of $613 million, marking their first outflows in three
weeks.
Investors also pulled $6.8 billion from low-risk money
market funds, marking the first outflows from the funds in three
weeks.