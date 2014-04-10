NEW YORK, April 10 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $2.9 billion in new cash to taxable bond funds in the week ended April 9, marking their fifth straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that hold emerging market bonds attracted $368.3 million, marking their second straight week of inflows, while high-yield bond funds attracted $640 million, marking their biggest inflows in seven weeks.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted outflows of $182 million, marking their first withdrawals in four weeks.

Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, posted outflows of $228.7 million, marking their second straight week of outflows. Low-risk money market funds posted $11.2 billion in outflows, marking their sixth straight week of withdrawals.

