BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 net profit group share rises to 37.2 million euros
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016
NEW YORK, April 10 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $2.9 billion in new cash to taxable bond funds in the week ended April 9, marking their fifth straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that hold emerging market bonds attracted $368.3 million, marking their second straight week of inflows, while high-yield bond funds attracted $640 million, marking their biggest inflows in seven weeks.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted outflows of $182 million, marking their first withdrawals in four weeks.
Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, posted outflows of $228.7 million, marking their second straight week of outflows. Low-risk money market funds posted $11.2 billion in outflows, marking their sixth straight week of withdrawals.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016
April 27 The billionaire Steven A. Cohen must again face a lawsuit accusing him and his former firm SAC Capital Advisors LP of conspiring with other hedge funds to spread false rumors about Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd to drive down its stock price.