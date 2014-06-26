(Adds analyst quotes, stock performance, table) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, June 26 U.S.-based taxable bond funds returned to inflows in the week ended June 25 after the previous week's outflows interrupted a nearly four-month streak of net cash coming in, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Taxable bond funds drew $2.34 billion in net inflows for the week after $920 million in outflows over the previous seven days. In comparison, investors added $1.5 billion to U.S.-based equity funds, down from $5.3 billion in net inflows over the previous week. "Investors are enamored with bonds still," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. "We saw yields cruise toward four-week lows and investors responded by dumping" new cash into taxable bond funds. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched as low as 2.529 percent during the week, its lowest since early June. The S&P 500 gained 0.13 percent over the same time. "The equity market is really slow these days," Tjornehoj said. "We don't see much in the way of volatility." Among bond funds, investors added a net $619 million to corporate high-yield funds after pulling out about $239 million during the previous week. Money market funds posted net inflows of $4.7 billion, their first week of net new money since early May. Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 1.535 0.04 4,212.550 10,813 Domestic Equities 2.871 0.09 3,116.746 7,875 Non-Domestic Equities -1.336 -0.12 1,095.804 2,938 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.343 0.13 1,807.667 5,478 All Money Market Funds 4.691 0.21 2,270.221 1,322 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.234 0.08 293.399 1,451 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)