(Adds analyst comment, chart, S&P performance)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Investors in U.S.-based funds
added a net $5.6 billion into stock funds in the week ended
Sept. 24, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
The inflows marked the seventh straight week of net inflows
into the funds.
However, the net inflows came entirely because of money
added to stock exchange traded funds, which saw net inflows of
$6.5 billion in the week.
In contrast, stock mutual funds saw net outflows of $938
million.
Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail
investors, while exchange-traded funds are thought to attract
institutional investors.
In recent weeks, investors in mutual funds and in ETFs have
differed markedly in their behavior, with retail investors more
reluctant to put money to work in stock funds.
Institutional investors are value shopping, said Jeff
Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper.
But the outflow from stock mutual funds "points to some
uncertainty by the retail class," he said.
The four-week moving average between the two investment
vehicles underscores the difference.
Mutual funds have a four-week moving average of $462 million
in net outflows; for stock ETFs, the number is a net inflow of
$4.9 billion.
The S&P 500 index lost 0.16 percent from its close on
Sept. 17 through its close on Sept. 24.
Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $2.6 billion.
Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net inflows of
$528 million.
Emerging market stock funds posted net outflows of $971
million, the second week in a row of net outflows. Emerging
market debt funds attracted net inflows of $88 million.
European equity funds saw net outflows of $216 million.
Money market funds saw net inflows of $9.5 billion.
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 5.563 0.13 4,235.125 10,988
Domestic Equities 6.062 0.19 3,126.475 7,986
Non-Domestic Equities -0.499 -0.04 1,108.650 3,002
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.613 0.14 1,843.684 5,622
All Money Market Funds 9.527 0.42 2,300.588 1,310
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.589 0.19 310.511 1,443
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrew
Hay)