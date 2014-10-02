(Adds comments, details, context)
By Luciana Lopez and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured a net $18.9 billion into money market funds in the latest
week, double the previous week's amount, amid record withdrawals
from Pimco's flagship fund previously run by Bill Gross.
Sometimes known as the bond king for his decades-long record
in the fixed income market, Gross shocked markets on Friday when
he left the company he helped co-found for much smaller rival
Janus Capital Group.
That news prompted a rush of outflows from Pimco, a record
$23.5 billion from its flagship Total Return Fund last month,
with last Friday the biggest single day of outflows.
In contrast, investors just about doubled the amount they
poured into money markets funds in the week ended Oct. 1
compared to the $9.5 billion of the previous seven days,
according to data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service on
Thursday.
Much of that cash surge is likely money that rushed out of
Pimco after the Gross shock, said Patrick Keon, a research
analyst with Lipper.
"I think that the money markets category is a good bet for
the bulk of that money" coming out of Pimco, he said.
It's possible that investors are "parking the money in money
market funds until they do more research," he said.
Jeffrey Gundlach, the founder of DoubleLine Capital, said
that much of the Pimco money would not yet flow into other bond
funds.
"At least half of the Pimco outflows goes to cash," he said
in an interview. Gundlach helps oversee $56 billion in assets as
chief investment officer at DoubleLine.
Investors also took money out of stock funds, withdrawing a
net $10.4 billion from those funds.
The net outflows broke a seven-week streak of net inflows
into the funds.
Stock exchange-traded funds posted net outflows of $6.6
billion, while stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $3.8
billion.
Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $1.6 billion.
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -10.385 -0.25 4,109.399 11,027
Domestic Equities -9.403 -0.30 3,034.344 8,010
Non-Domestic Equities -0.982 -0.09 1,075.055 3,017
All Taxable Bond Funds 1.580 0.09 1,839.853 5,628
All Money Market Funds 18.912 0.82 2,322.508 1,307
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.237 0.08 311.864 1,443
