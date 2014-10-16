(Adds additional flow data, analyst quote, market performance,
table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 16 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled a record $1.3 billion out of European equity funds in the
week ended Oct. 15 on fears that the euro zone could tip into
another recession, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
The outflows were the biggest since Lipper records began in
1992. Stock funds overall attracted $2.8 billion in inflows,
marking their first inflows in three weeks. All of the new cash
went into exchange-traded funds, while stock mutual funds posted
$1.5 billion in withdrawals.
Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash after
raking in a record $12.7 billion the prior week. Money market
funds posted $18.2 billion in outflows, their biggest
withdrawals since mid-June.
Worries of a slowdown in global economic growth,
particularly in Europe, roiled stock markets worldwide over the
period. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index tumbled
5.4 percent over the period, while MSCI's all-country world
index slumped 4.3 percent.
"It's not looking good for Europe right now, and investors
are bailing," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at
Lipper. "Nobody wants to be left holding losses."
Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $549 million in
outflows after attracting $1.3 billion in new cash the prior
week, underscoring the risk-off sentiment.
Tjornehoj said the inflows into stock ETFs likely reflected
short positions against shares in those ETFs rather than bullish
sentiment, and noted that prime brokers can create new ETF
shares to meet demand from short-sellers, thereby creating the
illusion of inflows into those ETFs.
Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of
buying them back at a lower price.
Tjornehoj also said a portion of the outflows from money
market funds, which are often used for parking cash, likely
reflected investors redirecting cash to rivals of Pimco. The
Pimco Total Return Fund had $23.5 billion in outflows in
September following the resignation of co-founder Bill Gross.
The institutional share class of the BlackRock Low Duration
Bond Fund attracted the most new cash at $890 million, followed
by the institutional share class of the Metropolitan West Total
Return Bond Fund, which attracted $882 million.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 2.822 0.07 3,940.107 11,039
Domestic Equities 5.326 0.17 2,914.912 8,029
Non-Domestic -2.504 -0.23 1,025.195 3,010
Equities
All Taxable Bond 5.026 0.27 1,847.978 5,626
Funds
All Money Market -18.240 -0.78 2,313.208 1,295
Funds
All Municipal Bond 0.444 0.14 315.797 1,429
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard
Orr)