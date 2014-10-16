(Adds additional flow data, analyst quote, market performance, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Oct 16 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled a record $1.3 billion out of European equity funds in the week ended Oct. 15 on fears that the euro zone could tip into another recession, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The outflows were the biggest since Lipper records began in 1992. Stock funds overall attracted $2.8 billion in inflows, marking their first inflows in three weeks. All of the new cash went into exchange-traded funds, while stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in withdrawals. Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash after raking in a record $12.7 billion the prior week. Money market funds posted $18.2 billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals since mid-June. Worries of a slowdown in global economic growth, particularly in Europe, roiled stock markets worldwide over the period. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index tumbled 5.4 percent over the period, while MSCI's all-country world index slumped 4.3 percent. "It's not looking good for Europe right now, and investors are bailing," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. "Nobody wants to be left holding losses." Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $549 million in outflows after attracting $1.3 billion in new cash the prior week, underscoring the risk-off sentiment. Tjornehoj said the inflows into stock ETFs likely reflected short positions against shares in those ETFs rather than bullish sentiment, and noted that prime brokers can create new ETF shares to meet demand from short-sellers, thereby creating the illusion of inflows into those ETFs. Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a lower price. Tjornehoj also said a portion of the outflows from money market funds, which are often used for parking cash, likely reflected investors redirecting cash to rivals of Pimco. The Pimco Total Return Fund had $23.5 billion in outflows in September following the resignation of co-founder Bill Gross. The institutional share class of the BlackRock Low Duration Bond Fund attracted the most new cash at $890 million, followed by the institutional share class of the Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund, which attracted $882 million. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 2.822 0.07 3,940.107 11,039 Domestic Equities 5.326 0.17 2,914.912 8,029 Non-Domestic -2.504 -0.23 1,025.195 3,010 Equities All Taxable Bond 5.026 0.27 1,847.978 5,626 Funds All Money Market -18.240 -0.78 2,313.208 1,295 Funds All Municipal Bond 0.444 0.14 315.797 1,429 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)