NEW YORK Nov 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.1 billion into Japanese stock funds in the week ended Nov. 12, marking their biggest inflows since May 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds overall attracted $10.7 billion in new cash, marking their third straight week of inflows. Stock mutual funds posted $1.9 billion in outflows, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $12.6 billion in inflows.

Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash, marking their eighth straight week of inflows.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)