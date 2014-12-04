NEW YORK Dec 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds
committed $829 million to funds that specialize in energy stocks
in the week ended Dec. 3, marking their second straight week of
inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Stock funds overall attracted $1.6 billion in new cash,
marking their sixth straight week of inflows. All of the new
cash went into stock exchange-traded funds, while stock mutual
funds posted $4.3 billion in outflows.
Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion, marking their
11th straight week of inflows, while money market funds
attracted $19 billion, marking their biggest inflows since
December 2013.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)